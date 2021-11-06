Defensive starter unavailable for Louisville game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A defensive starter won’t be available for Clemson on Saturday for its game against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

Safety Tyler Venables, who’s started two of the last three games, began the week on the depth chart but won’t play because of injury, COVID-19 protocols or other undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Will Putnam (ankle) made the trip but will be a game-time decision, according to a team spokesman.

Venables has 25 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception this season.

Today’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised on the ACC Network.

