Herbstreit thinks Tigers 'may have found a little bit of mojo'

During ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on tonight’s game between Clemson and Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

After coming from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Florida State at Death Valley last Saturday, Clemson has some momentum heading into the matchup with the Cardinals, and Herbstreit wonders if the Tigers will be able to take that momentum into the road tilt at Louisville.

“I think Clemson may have found a little bit of mojo,” Herbstreit said. “I know people are saying it is not the year that they expected to have. Just the way that they won (against FSU). They just had this energy at the end of the game. We will see if that carries over.”

The Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville (4-4, 2-3) game is set to kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network. The Tigers are a four-point favorite.

