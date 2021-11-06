Pollack actually has something nice to say about Clemson

During ESPN’s College GameDay show this morning, ESPN analyst David Pollack talked about a Clemson player to watch in tonight’s game at Louisville and also made a prediction for the contest.

Pollack says keep your eyes on Tigers freshman running back Will Shipley, who missed two games this season due to a lower leg injury but recorded career highs in rushing yards (128) and carries (25) with a career-high-tying two rushing touchdowns in the win over Florida State at Death Valley last Saturday.

“I also think Shipley being healthy has helped them,” Pollack said. “Watch him.”

Shipley has been a bright spot for a Clemson offense that enters today averaging just 21.3 points per game, last in the ACC and 113th in the FBS.

But Pollack expects to see a better showing from the Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) on offense against the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3). Clemson is a four-point favorite and Pollack believes Dabo Swinney’s team will cover the spread.

“I think this offense will be better,” Pollack said. “And they will cover. They will cover the four points.”

The game at Cardinal Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks