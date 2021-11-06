Swinney gives injury update on Uiagalelei

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who was injured during Saturday night’s game at Louisville.

At halftime, Swinney told ACC Network’s Kelsey Riggs that Uiagalelei is believed to have suffered a PCL sprain.

“Kind of sprained, I think, his PCL,” Swinney said. “Not something that’s surgical.”

Uiagalelei is wearing a right knee brace. After leaving the game in the second quarter and being replaced by Taisun Phommachanh, Uiagalelei re-entered the game on Clemson’s final possession of the first half and led a nine-play, 86-yard drive that he capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Davis Allen to tie the score at 17.

