Swinney on 2021 season: 'Never really experienced anything quite like it'

This season has been unlike any other Dabo Swinney has experienced during his tenure as Clemson’s head coach.

Swinney appeared on The Huddle on the ACC Network this morning and talked about the challenging season the Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) have had to this point.

“We’ve certainly had a lot of challenges, but just like every year, I enjoy it,” Swinney said. “I enjoy what I do. I’m passionate about what I do. I love teaching and mentoring and competing week in and week out. Yeah, we’re not where we thought we would be or hoped where we would be at this point.

“But man, I love this team, just like I love all my teams. Every season is a journey of its own, and we’re getting better. We had a rough September, and we’ve been in position to win every game. It’s been some craziness that has happened all throughout the season with us. I’ve never really experienced anything quite like it.”

Swinney is confident Clemson will grow from the adversity it has faced in 2021 and wants his team to finish the season strong, beginning with tonight’s game at Louisville (4-4, 2-3) that he hopes will be the start of a “November to remember” for the Tigers.

“It will make us better. I’ve always believed that you grow stronger from the struggle,” Swinney said. “Adversity makes us all better. You don’t like it. But this team is getting better, and our focus right now is on just trying to finish well, have a great November, and there’s a lot of opportunity still out there for this team. A lot of opportunity.

“We may not make it to our seventh playoff in a row, but nobody’s been to six in a row but the Tigers. If not, that doesn’t happen, we’re going to try to have the best finish we can. We’ve got a great team that’s going to finish out this year well and a great team coming back next year and a group of young players that are getting a lot of great experience and literally getting better. We went 3-1 in October, so we got better. So, the objective is, as we say around here, is to have a November to remember. If we’re going to do that, we’re going to have to finish well.”

