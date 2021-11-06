Tigers take first lead of game vs. Cardinals

With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clemson took its first lead of tonight’s game against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

D.J. Uiagalelei scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 remaining to give the Tigers a 27-24 lead over the Cardinals.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 57-yard drive that spanned 3:59.

Clemson converted a couple of third downs on the drive, including a third-and-9 on which Justyn Ross caught a pass from Uiagalelei at the Louisville 23-yard line and fought to the 21-yard line for a first down.

