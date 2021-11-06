Tigers take first lead of game vs. Cardinals

By November 6, 2021 10:40 pm

With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clemson took its first lead of tonight’s game against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

D.J. Uiagalelei scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 remaining to give the Tigers a 27-24 lead over the Cardinals.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 57-yard drive that spanned 3:59.

Clemson converted a couple of third downs on the drive, including a third-and-9 on which Justyn Ross caught a pass from Uiagalelei at the Louisville 23-yard line and fought to the 21-yard line for a first down.

