What hashtag does Swinney have in mind for his team next season?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined The Huddle on the ACC Network ahead of tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game between the Tigers and Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium.

Earlier this week, Swinney came up with a catch phrase and T-shirt idea for freshman running back Will Shipley.

“We need to get some T-shirts, you know, ‘Ship Happens.’ I can see it right now, hashtag ‘Deal With It’,” Swinney said Monday night on his radio show.

The Huddle host Jordan Cornette asked Swinney if he already has a tagline in mind for his team next season.

“Hashtag ‘Built to Last’, man,” Swinney said. “Don’t write us off. We’ve got a long way to go, man. We’ve got a long way to go.”

