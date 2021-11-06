What They Are Saying: Future Tigers show out again under Friday Night Lights

Clemson commits shined again this week under the Friday Night Lights.

Check out what they are saying about some future Tigers who impressed Friday night on the high school football field:

Myrtle Beach WR Adam Randall being handed his Under Armour All America Game jersey at halftime. Randall is the first Seahawk ever selected for the game. Game will be played in January in Orlando, just before he enrolls at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/Wbha6V1Dgp — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) November 6, 2021

Coming at ya! Pro Franklin finds Josh Sapp for a touchdown for the second time tonight. The score is 41-0 Greenville with 2:26 left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/iXFNGMQ9sr — Greenville High (@GHS_Raiders) November 6, 2021

Walhalla gets 2 quick scores. Starters come come back on the field and immediately put points on the board. Josh Sapp has been practicing his tip drills! 48-16 Greenville with 6:25 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/rRbovOE8dC — Greenville High (@GHS_Raiders) November 6, 2021

TOUCHDOWN OSCAR SMITH (7-0) Sherrod Covill runs it in from 15 yards out and it’s an opening drive TD! 1Q 8:56 pic.twitter.com/6b1tKgBDpH — Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) November 5, 2021

Sherrod Covill’s like, “That sweep may work on the Peninsula but not down here.” pic.twitter.com/m4IF9MHvIg — Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) November 5, 2021

Phoebus comes up empty on their first possession. Another big time play by @rodZilla03 pic.twitter.com/HWbvcVNe5F — I-64 Sports (@i64network) November 5, 2021

Hays' Kanak with the 3 yd TD run, PAT no good. Hays 6-Andover 0, 1:37 left in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/hMtuiKfkZI — Hays HS Athletics (@HaysHighAD) November 6, 2021

Hays High's Jaren Kanak gets a huge touchdown to lead the Trojans 12-0. 3:26 left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/M29YOMWcpV — Hayspost (@hayspost) November 6, 2021

Touchdown Hays High! Jaren Kanak runs in another touchdown. Hays leads 18-0 with 4:37 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/dDYXRBR0FO — Hayspost (@hayspost) November 6, 2021

Roving Reporter Jim Knox getting ready for kickoff here in Westlake! Cade Klubnik returns to face off v Lake Travis! pic.twitter.com/MyCXeAU5Y5 — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) November 6, 2021

Welcome back, Cade! 22 yard TD run by Klubnik! Westlake leads the Cavaliers 7-0! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/8c2PG4femH — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) November 6, 2021

44 yard TD pass from Klubnik to Greathouse! Westlake leads 14-0 in the 1st Quarter! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/s0p0zvqoIJ — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) November 6, 2021

The Clemson commit and Senior Captain scores his second rushing TD of the game! Westlake extends their lead over LT 21-7! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/DbAPymhEsh — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) November 6, 2021

12 yard TD pass from Klubnik to Kubecka! The Chaps lead the Cavaliers 35-14 in the 2nd quarter! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/Ih6yEDLdFb — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) November 6, 2021

