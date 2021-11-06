What They Are Saying: Future Tigers show out again under Friday Night Lights

What They Are Saying: Future Tigers show out again under Friday Night Lights

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Future Tigers show out again under Friday Night Lights

By November 6, 2021 5:51 pm

By |

Clemson commits shined again this week under the Friday Night Lights.

Check out what they are saying about some future Tigers who impressed Friday night on the high school football field:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home