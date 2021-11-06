Who does Desmond Howard think will win the Clemson-Louisville game?

ESPN’s College GameDay crew discussed Clemson’s 7:30 p.m. game tonight against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

Desmond Howard made his prediction for the contest and believes the Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) will prevail in a tight affair over the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) on the back of Brent Venables’ defense that enters today ranked first in the ACC and third nationally in scoring defense (15.3 points per game allowed).

“On the road with Clemson. I think their defense travels,” Howard said. “I think Clemson will win a close one against Louisville.”

Clemson is a four-point favorite over Louisville in the game that will be televised on the ACC Network.

