An update on the injury statuses of Booth, Pace

A day after cornerback Andrew Booth and running back Kobe Pace each left Clemson’s game against Louisville early with injuries, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney further updated their statuses heading into the week.

Booth and Pace each left in the first half and didn’t return after taking hits to the upper-body area. While both players are in concussion protocol, Swinney said Sunday that Booth sustained more of a stinger but was placed in the protocol anyway.

“Any time you get an upper-body shot like that, there’s a process you have to go through,” Swinney said. “They’ve got a whole protocol. (Booth) actually looked good after the game and was having fun and all of that stuff, so we’re hopeful based on where he was today.

Swinney said he’s optimistic Booth and Pace, who had just two carries against Louisville before sustaining his injury, will be able to suit up Saturday when the Tigers step out of ACC play to host UConn at Memorial Stadium.

“Hopefully both will be able to play this weekend,” Swinney said. “We’ll see.”