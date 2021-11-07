Analysts react to Clemson's win over Louisville, Uiagalelei's performance

Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, a few analysts reacted to the Tigers’ victory and the performance of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

E.J. Manuel, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal all weighed in Saturday night on The Huddle on the ACC Network.

Manuel: “Toughing it out with some of the injuries, with a lower leg injury, that’s the toughness that you want to see from your starting quarterback. Your team feeds off of that. … To see that their quarterback, hey, if he’s leaving it all on the line, we’ve got to do our part as a defense, and obviously they came out with the win.”

Mac Lain: “I thought this was the third week in a row now that we’ve seen D.J. play his best game. Now, it’s still not what we saw (last season), but he’s playing much better. He’s playing freer. I thought he really took command of the offense. … When you saw this young man, I thought the composure was there, I thought the leadership was there and the ownership of the offense where it’s third-and-2, I’m calling my own number, pick it up. It’s 8 yards to score a touchdown to win the game, I’m calling my own number, I’m getting in there.”

Royal: “He showed toughness. And whenever your quarterback is playing like that, guys like Will Shipley don’t want to come out of the game as well. We saw him hobbling. He made some plays on kick return. He was trying to stay in the game because he saw his leader doing the same thing. And then like you said, that defensive line stepped up at the end of the game. I thought they were getting dominated for the majority of that game, but they stepped up when they needed to.”

