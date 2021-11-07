Lawrence suffers injury Sunday in Jaguars' game

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville.

The rookie quarterback went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and headed straight to the locker room after being helped off the field by trainers.

Lawrence has been officially listed as questionable to return. He was replaced at quarterback by C.J. Beathard.

Update: Lawrence returned to the game at QB.

