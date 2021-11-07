Lawrence suffers injury Sunday in Jaguars' game

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville.

The rookie quarterback went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and headed straight to the locker room after being helped off the field by trainers.

Lawrence has been officially listed as questionable to return. He was replaced at quarterback by C.J. Beathard.

Update: Lawrence returned to the game at QB.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence down with a right ankle injury. LT Walker Little stepped on him. Lawrence getting help to the sideline. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 7, 2021

C.J. Beathard is coming in as Trevor Lawrence slowly walks off field with arms over shoulders of trainers. #Jaguars #Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 7, 2021

QB Trevor Lawrence being helped off field. Not much pressure on ankle. #Jaguars — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 7, 2021

INJURY UPDATE: QB Trevor Lawrence is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 7, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is back in at QB.#BUFvsJAX | #DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 7, 2021

