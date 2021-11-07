Swinney gives Sunday injury update on Ngata

During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

Ngata battled through a foot injury in Saturday’s win at Louisville, catching two passes for 34 yards.

“The biggest injury for us is Ngata,” Swinney said. “He’s probably going to be out at least a couple weeks with a foot injury.”

Swinney was asked if the game vs. South Carolina on Nov. 27 is the best-case scenario for Ngata’s return.

“That’s what it sounds like,” Swinney said. “I guess that always depends on each individual player and how they respond to it and stuff. Just looks like he’ll be out for sure this week, most likely next week, and we’ll see where he is. That’s where we are.”

This season, Ngata has recorded 23 receptions for 438 yards and a touchdown.

