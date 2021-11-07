Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers came back to defeat Louisville 30-24.
Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers came back to defeat Louisville 30-24.
Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
D.J. Uiagalelei showed the heart of a champion and left it all on the field Saturday night during Clemson’s 30-24 victory over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. After coming out of the game in the second (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of two starters that were injured during the Tigers’ win over Louisville and didn’t return. Cornerback Andrew Booth and running back Kobe Pace (…)
Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata. Elliott said Ngata (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) held on in another white-knuckler to beat Louisville (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward (…)
LOUISVILLE — It came down to the wire, yet again, but Clemson gutted out a 30-24 win over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday night. The defense, which arguably had its worst game of the season, stopped (…)
With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clemson took its first lead of tonight’s game against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. D.J. Uiagalelei scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 (…)
Clemson and Louisville were tied, 17-17, at halftime of Saturday night’s game at Cardinal Stadium. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first half action: LINK. Clemson Variety & (…)
LOUISVILLE — Injuries loomed large, even as Clemson heads into the break all tied at 17 with Louisville. At one point during the first half of Saturday’s game, Clemson lost four players to injuries. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who was injured during Saturday night’s game at Louisville. At halftime, Swinney told ACC Network’s Kelsey (…)
After Louisville took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards on six plays, the last of which was a 26-yard touchdown run by Jalen Mitchell, Clemson answered back right away with a quick strike of its (…)