Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers came back to defeat Louisville 30-24.

Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata. Elliott said Ngata (…)

