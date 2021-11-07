Venables talks goal line stand, defensive issues against Louisville

Venables talks goal line stand, defensive issues against Louisville

Football

Venables talks goal line stand, defensive issues against Louisville

By November 7, 2021 11:45 am

By |

LOUISVILLE. Ky. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had praise for his defense after the goal-line stand, but also concern for some of the problems the defense had stopping Louisville for much of the night.

What did Venables have to say about the goal-line stand that saved the day for the Tigers and helped them escape Cardinal Stadium with a 30-24 victory?

“Just amazing, toughness, belief,” Venables said.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football, Video

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

24m

LOUISVILLE – Clemson found a way to win on the road at Louisville on Saturday night despite trailing by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers pulled it out with 13 points in the final frame to (…)

12hr

Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata. Elliott said Ngata (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home