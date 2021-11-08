Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

Clemson was all smiles when they left the field at Louisville with the win after the goal line stand.
Check out some more great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery.
Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck gave his takeaways from the ACC Atlantic Division contest. Hasselbeck was the (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After an uncharacteristic performance the week prior, Clemson was going to need to B.T. Potter to return to form if the Tigers wanted to beat Louisville on the road. Needless to say, he (…)
Right off the bat, Louisville’s offense came out ready to play. The Cardinals needed just six plays to drive the football 75 yards, capped by a 26-yard touchdown run from running back Jalen Mitchell. Just two (…)
Clemson four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall is having a strong senior season and nearing the end of what has been a stellar career at Myrtle Beach High School. Randall (6-3, 215) has racked up over 2,500 (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By the time D.J. Uiagalelei was through with Louisville’s defense Saturday, Clemson’s quarterback had thrown for more yards against the Cardinals than anybody else this season. At (…)
Gutting out a sprained knee, D.J. Uiagalelei led a fourth-quarter comeback in Clemson’s win over Louisville on Saturday. Now, for the first time in two months, the Tigers are stepping out of ACC play with (…)
A day after cornerback Andrew Booth and running back Kobe Pace each left Clemson’s game against Louisville early with injuries, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney further updated their statuses heading into the (…)
During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata. Ngata battled through a foot injury in Saturday’s win at (…)
The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State four-star prospect after he made an unofficial trip to Clemson for the team’s 30-20 over Florida State last weekend. This past weekend in Clemson (…)
Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, a few analysts reacted to the Tigers’ victory and the performance of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. E.J. Manuel, Eric Mac (…)