Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

Football

Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

By November 8, 2021 8:47 am

By |

Clemson was all smiles when they left the field at Louisville with the win after the goal line stand.

Check out some more great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery.

, , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home