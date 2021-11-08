Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment Monday from a talented prospect in the class of 2025.

Phoenix (Md.) Gilman High School righthanded pitcher/infielder Peyton Miller announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Miller (6-2, 185) is a freshman in high school with a really good arm and is a hitter as well with power at the plate.

You can check out some clips of Miller below:

I am beyond humbled and thrilled to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers🟠🟣 pic.twitter.com/jNcD4kzNui — PeytonMiller (@Miller_Peyton_) November 9, 2021

Grateful for the chance to play with @_thedirtbags 17s. Thank you @PGMidAtlantic for the exposure happy to help my team on the bump and at the plate @trey_daly https://t.co/VdnlmJ80GX pic.twitter.com/7lOA89H5jh — PeytonMiller (@Miller_Peyton_) October 17, 2021

Worked hard to hit a new PR of 88 in my last outing of 21’. Looking forward to my 1st HS season and to be back together w/the Dirtbags ⚓️👇 https://t.co/A73Pql4GhI — PeytonMiller (@Miller_Peyton_) October 4, 2021

2025 Uncommitted Spotlight:

🧢Peyton Miller, SS/RHP

📍Phoenix, MD

🔎PG Grade 8.5

📒FB up to 88, 6'2/185, quality two-way prospect, loose and easy arm action with good extension out front, tight SL with nice two-plane shape

🔗https://t.co/GRe4dcuXV8#PGSpotlight@PGMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bSYyhT1KMf — PG_Uncommitted (@PG_Uncommitted) October 27, 2021

