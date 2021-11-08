Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By November 8, 2021 9:16 pm

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment Monday from a talented prospect in the class of 2025.

Phoenix (Md.) Gilman High School righthanded pitcher/infielder Peyton Miller announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Miller (6-2, 185) is a freshman in high school with a really good arm and is a hitter as well with power at the plate.

You can check out some clips of Miller below:

