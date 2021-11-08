What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine again in NFL Week 9

A number of former Clemson football standouts showed out again on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying about some of the former Tigers in the league:

Right in the basket. 🧺@renfrowhunter | Live on CBS pic.twitter.com/k0u1O2C8wz — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 7, 2021

Let’s kick off this NFL Sunday with a Renfrow TUDDY! 📺: #LVvsNYG on CBS | @renfrowhunter pic.twitter.com/s1VDQeYSsJ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 7, 2021

Herbert delivers on the deep ball to Mike Williams! #BoltUp 📺: #LACvsPHI on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/nQIHVZaZN7 — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

Flea flicker with a vertical and a wheel behind it gets Tee Higgins in space on the sideline against a linebacker You know, from when today's game was still fun for a few minutes pic.twitter.com/kASZGTjsfZ — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 8, 2021

Aiyuk makes a beautiful catch down the field but then fumbles, and Jordan Hicks with his second fumble recovery of the game. Isaiah Simmons with the "CPR" punch-out of the ball. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 7, 2021

Another turnover forced by the #AZCardinals defense 💪 Isaiah Simmons with the punch 🤜 pic.twitter.com/nTi9oZkB0d — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) November 7, 2021

The Falcons took a lot of heat for selecting A.J. Terrell over CeeDee Lamb… But this year Terrell has given up the fewest yards of any starting CB in the NFL (74) — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 8, 2021

Don't throw towards A.J. Terrell 🗣 pic.twitter.com/JYftxu5rjI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2021

Back to back stops by Grady Jarrett. Mr. Dependable is making plays all over the field. #ATLvsNO — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) November 7, 2021

Grady Jarrett came with bad intentions those last 2 plays — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) November 7, 2021

Logan Wilson had that screen bottled up at the catch but he missed the tackle as the Browns called a screen into the blitz, but DJ Reader caught it from behind for a great play. The refs pick up a flag for holding on 75. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 7, 2021

Some positive #Giants PFF notes: – Xavier McKinney: Best-graded defensive player (94.5) in the NFL this week

– Quincy Roche had the sixth-best pass-rushing grade of all edge rushers

– Leonard Williams: 6 pressures

– Dexter Lawrence’s (88.8 grade) best game of the year — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 8, 2021

#BroncosCountry nothing like it, y’all was definitely in the House! How Bout Them Broncos! pic.twitter.com/FV1ubOwMvC — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) November 8, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks