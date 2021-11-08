What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine again in NFL Week 9

What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine again in NFL Week 9

Football

What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine again in NFL Week 9

By November 8, 2021 1:56 pm

By |

A number of former Clemson football standouts showed out again on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying about some of the former Tigers in the league:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville. The rookie quarterback went down with the ankle (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home