Brownell practicing some patience as Clemson embarks on new season

Roster turnover is commonplace in college basketball, but Clemson’s primary departures this offseason weren’t exactly insignificant.

The Tigers are still getting used to life with Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp, a pair of key contributors on Clemson’s latest NCAA Tournament team. Simms, a three-year starter in the frontcourt, finished his college career with 1,122 points before moving on to the professional ranks after last season. Meanwhile, Trapp, a veteran guard, started 50 games during his time with the Tigers, including all 24 last season, before transferring to Charlotte.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell knows those voids won’t be easy to fill, though there are no shortage of options. The Tigers have seven players back from a team that won 16 games amid a pandemic-shortened season, but with the same number of newcomers joining the fold, Brownell isn’t interested in rushing to find all the answers as the Tigers embark on a new campaign. That will officially start Tuesday when Presbyterian makes the trip to Littlejohn Coliseum for both teams’ opener.

“When you lose that kind of experience, you’ve got to have a little patience in terms of trying to figure it out,” Brownell said. “Your players are trying to figure it out as well. Some of them are trying to figure out their own games and what they can do consistently well.”

Clemson’s mix of old and new faces got a test run last week in the Tigers’ exhibition win over Georgia Southwestern State, which showed just how much work there is left for Brownell to do to tighten up his rotation. Fourteen players logged minutes with all but three playing at least 11 minutes.

Sophomore big PJ Hall, who is being counted on to replace some of Simm’s production, was the standout, finishing with 23 points on 11 of 14 shooting in just 19 minutes. Freshmen Ian Schieffelin (13 points) and Ben Middlebrooks could also help in the frontcourt along with Youngstate State transfer Naz Bohannon and senior forward Hunter Tyson, one of three returning starters.

Guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, the Tigers’ top returning scorer at nine points per game last season, are the other two. They will likely be joined in the starting lineup Tuesday by another transfer, former South Florida guard David Collins, who had a solid Clemson debut playing off the ball with nine points, four rebounds and three assists in the exhibition.

Freshman Josh Beadle and sophomores Alex Hemenway and Chase Hunter are among the other options in the backcourt. Each played more than 10 minutes in the exhibition, though Beadle and Dawes each had four turnovers.

Even if he doesn’t reach quite as far as he did in the exhibition, Brownell said he still plans to go deep in his bench against Presbyterian and perhaps beyond. The substitutions may not always be based on performance.

“We’ve got 10 guys or 11 guys we’re trying to play, so sometimes it’s just giving other guys an opportunity,” Brownell said. “You’re not always coming out because of something you did. It might be that somebody else brings something different, a different set of skills that we want to see. Maybe it’s a different grouping of guys we want to see play together. It’s not always you get taken out for a mistake. It could be strategy. Maybe we’re downsizing. Maybe we’re upsizing. Whatever it may be.”

Ultimately, though, there’s only so much experimenting that Brownell is going to do now that the real games are here.

“You’ve got to understand that these games count now, so you can’t be so patient that guys don’t understand there’s a sense of urgency,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of urgency now that games count, and we’ve got to do a good job as a staff of trying to put our guys in a position to be successful.”