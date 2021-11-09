Clemson rallies past Presbyterian for opening win

Clemson was coming off another trip to the Big Dance. Presbyterian? Not so much.

For a while Tuesday, it was hard to tell.

Presbyterian won just seven games a season ago competing in the Big South Conference. Yet it was the Blue Hose, with five starters back, that looked more like the Power Five program coming off its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance, leading by double digits at various times inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

But the Tigers eventually got it going to avoid a disastrous start to the new season.

Clemson (1-0) used a second-half surge to overcome a frigid start for a 64-53 win in both teams’ season opener. Al-Amir Dawes scored a game-high 21 points while Hunter Tyson and David Collins added 14 apiece for the Tigers, who shot 47% from the field after making just seven baskets in the opening 20 minutes.

“I hope that’s something we can build on because I think it’s important,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “There’s no question we were a little shell-shocked in the timeouts in the first half. We didn’t have a great shootaround today. I was a little disappointed, challenged our guys and told them this was a great learning lesson.”

Rayshon Harrison and Brandon Younger each scored 12 points for Presbyterian (0-1), which led by as many as 11 and held a 38-28 advantage early in the second half before Clemson made its move. The Tigers went on a 13-1 run to take the lead on Dawes’ old fashioned three-point play. After Owen McCormack’s layup drew Presbyterian even at 41, sophomore big PJ Hall responded with a putback slam that ignited a 12-3 spurt to give Clemson a nine-point lead with 7 minutes, 45 seconds left, one it never came close to relinquishing.

The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 16 thanks in large part to Dawes, who caught fire in the final 20 minutes. The junior guard poured in 16 of his points in the second half, finishing just a point shy of tying the career-high 22 he scored against Boston College in February of 2020. He finished 7 of 16 shooting from the field and 4 of 9 from 3-point range with all but one of those makes from distance coming after halftime.

“There in the first half, I wasn’t quite working hard (to get open),” Dawes said. “But when we regrouped during halftime, I’d gotten a speech from my coach. And basically he was telling us to just push it and you had to work harder than that. I just had to have that mindset to work even harder than them. And once that happened, I was able to get hot.”

The Tigers needed all of it to overcome a quiet night from Hall, who had just six points on four shots after going for 23 points on 11 of 14 shooting in an exhibition win last week. Clemson shot 52% from the field in the second half while holding Presbyterian to 29.5% shooting after the break, a stark contrast to how things started.

Clemson, which is beginning life without all-ACC forward Aamir Simms, had just two made baskets after the first eight minutes and change, and it didn’t get much better offensively from anywhere on the court for the Tigers. Clemson shot just 35% from the field in the first half.

The lack of touch extended to the free-throw line. The Tigers made just seven of their first 15 shots from the charity stripe, which Brownell and his players chalked up to some first-game jitters. Clemson made seven of its 10 free throws in the second half.

“I think the first game of the year, there’s always going to be nerves no matter what,” Tyson said. “So guys just have to get in there, get into a rhythm and just play basketball. That’s all it is at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Presbyterian shot nearly 41% in the opening 20 minutes and went on a 7-0 run with 5:58 left in the half to take a 21-13 lead. The Blue Hose went up by as many as 11 a few minutes later when Younger got free in the lane for an uncontested layup.

Presbyterian’s six offensive boards helped the Blue Hose score eight second-chance points in the first half, and they turned the Tigers over seven times. Yet Clemson stayed close thanks to Tyson, the Tigers’ lone offensive threat in the early going. The senior forward scored nearly half of Clemson’s first-half points (11), including the last five.

His jumper at the buzzer cut Presbyterian’s lead to 32-24 going to the locker room, where the Tigers’ mix of seven returning players and seven newcomers let each other know their performance up to that point wasn’t going to cut it.

“Things have changed since Aamir left,” Dawes said. “He was our guy as far as leadership, but at halftime, we all collectively just put our pride to the side and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to do our job.'”

Said Tyson, “They were playing harder than us, and that’s not what we’re about. We like to be the hardest-playing team every time we step on the floor. We really just came together.”

It didn’t take long after that for the Tigers to roar back and take control.

Clemson went with a bigger lineup. Collins, the 6-foot-4 transfer from South Florida, played all 20 minutes after halftime and scored 10 of his points in the second half while 6-6 wing Naz Bohannon played 14 minutes after the break, moves Brownell said he made to match up better with Presbyterian’s size and athleticism on the perimeter.

Presbyterian mustered just eight buckets in the second half while Clemson’s shots started to fall. And the Tigers ultimately started the new campaign on a positive note.

“It took a while,” Brownell said. “We had a standing eight count. We had to get our legs about us and figure out a way to calm down. Let’s try to regroup here, get ourselves together and figure out how to win a game. The second half, we did a much better job with that.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks