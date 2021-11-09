The latest on Putnam's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of injured offensive lineman Will Putnam heading into the Tigers’ game against UConn on Saturday.

During his weekly press conference, Swinney said Putnam’s ankle injury is still being evaluated daily but that he will likely miss another game. Putnam was held out of last week’s game against Louisville with the injury, watching from the sideline with a boot on his right foot.

“I’ll probably have a little better answer (later in the week) because he is a lot better and improving,” Swinney said. “But if we can hold him, we may try to do that regardless of what his status is.”

Putnam sustained the injury early the previous week against Florida State but returned to finish that game. It’s the second lower-body injury for Putnam, who also missed a game earlier in the season with a foot injury.

Without Putnam, Mason Trotter moved over from center to fill in at right guard against the Cardinals. Hunter Rayburn moved back into the starting lineup at center.