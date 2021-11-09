When it comes to defensive tackles, nobody is better than Clemson's Jarrett

Former Clemson standout Grady Jarrett continues to stand out in his seventh season in the NFL.

Jarrett played defensive tackle for the Tigers from 2011-14 and anchored the front when defensive coordinator Brent Venables arrived at Clemson ahead of the 2012 season.

On Monday a member of the media asked Venables about the impact Jarrett made at Clemson before starting his career with the Falcons. And the defensive coordinator raved about how Jarrett’s contributions to the Clemson defense persist in the present.

“Clemson has had good defenses and great generational type players long before I got here,” Venables said. “But to me he along with a small group of guys there is nobody that had more of an impact on the defensive mindset since I’ve been at Clemson than Grady.”

Jarrett finished his time as a Tiger with 80 solo tackles and 144 total tackles with 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

But according to his old coach the most notable contribution by the defensive tackle came on the practice field and in the locker room as Venables worked to change the DNA of the Clemson defense.

“Grady, he just changed the defensive huddle, he changed the locker room, his mindset was just different,” Venables said. He is relentless by example in every rep, every day, at every meeting.”

Unlike other talented student-athletes, Jarrett sought to push his teammates to achieve the same standard. “Some guys will just be by themselves and do all of those great things, but Grady really pulls people with him and makes them better,” Venables said. “He doesn’t look the other way if his buddy is cutting corners.”

Venables said Jarrett’s leadership set the tone for the exceptional defensive play at Clemson for the better part of the last decade.

“He is just an amazing impact and to me he has been the cornerstone,” Venables said. “We’ve played really good defense for a long time here at Clemson.”

Last season Jarrett earned his second straight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. In eight games this year he recorded 27 tackles including two tackles for loss.

Jarrett and the Falcons travel to Dallas this weekend to face the Cowboys.