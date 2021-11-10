Lawrence: My ankle 'feels better than I thought it would'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters earlier this week that he expected Trevor Lawrence to practice on Wednesday despite suffering a low-ankle sprain in the Jags’ win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

Indeed, that proved true as Lawrence returned to the practice field on Wednesday in a limited capacity. The former Clemson star met with the media afterward and was asked how his ankle is feeling after the first practice on it.

“It feels pretty good — better than I thought it would,” Lawrence told reporters. “So, I’m happy with where I’m at. Obviously, trying to be smart and just make sure I’m ready to go. So I’m going to ease my way into it, but just trying to get as many reps as I can just to make sure I’m ready. But I’m feeling good and we’re where we want to be.”

Lawrence missed six snaps Sunday after injuring his ankle but came back into the game and finished 15-of-26 passing for 118 yards in the Jags’ 9-6 victory over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

In eight games this season, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions, while rushing for 136 yards and two more scores.

Lawrence and the Jags will travel to Indianapolis for a game against the Colts on Sunday in Week 10.

