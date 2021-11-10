Signing Day: Godfrey, Wiggins and Gibson officially put pen to paper

Wednesday marked the early signing period for Division I basketball recruits in the 2022 recruiting class.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) three-star forward Chauncey Wiggins, Kimball (Dallas, TX.) three-star combo guard Chauncey Gibson and North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) three-star forward R.J. Godfrey all officially signed with the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday.

Wiggins verbally committed to Clemson on Sept. 24 over schools like Georgia, Maryland, USF and N.C. State. The Tigers got Wiggins on campus for an official visit from Sept. 10-12, which essentially sealed the deal on his recruitment.

“I feel like Clemson is the underdog ACC team,” Wiggins told The Clemson Insider. “They’re on the come-up. They just beat Duke. They just beat UNC.”

Wiggins (6-9, 200) ranks as the No. 25 power forward in the country and No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports.

He’s a versatile playmaker, who thrives playing along the wing. Wiggins expects to come in and play a similar role to that of senior forward Hunter Tyson, he said.

The Grayson product makes plays with the ball in his hands and creates scoring opportunities for himself. Defensively, he’s got the length to get his hands in passing lanes and be a disruptive force at the opposing end. He figures to play either the No. 3 or 4 position at the next level.

As for Gibson, he verbally committed to Clemson on Oct. 9 over schools like SMU, Texas Tech and Old Dominion. The Tigers were able to see Gibson on campus for an official visit that weekend and he didn’t leave Tiger Town without giving Clemson’s staff his verbal pledge.

“When I was down there and by the end of the visit, they made me feel like I was at home,” he told TCI. “The players, they treated me well, they made me feel like I was already a player on the team. I only hung out with five of them, but all five of them made me feel at home.

“The coaches made me feel at home. They told me some stuff that any player would love to hear, going to the next level. That played a big role. I really think they’re going to help me get to the next level.”

Gibson (6-6) has the size and the ability to shoot and pass at the ACC level. He also holds a unique height advantage as a tall point guard.

Last but certainly not least is Godfrey, who committed to Clemson on Wedneday afternoon. His signing became official on Thursday, but he plans on having a ceremony at his high school on Monday, Nov. 15.

“I thought Clemson was the perfect fit for me in terms of environment, just being there and experiencing that family environment,” he told TCI. “Also, from a basketball standpoint, I think Coach [Antonio Reynolds] Dean is going to heighten my potential, just like what he’s done, for example, Aamir Simms. Last year he really improved him as a player and I think he can do the same for me and get me to that next level.”

A correct characterization of Godfrey’s game is that he’s a versatile playmaker, who also has elite athleticism. He can switch 1-5 on defense and also play 1-4 on offense. Godfrey is also an above-average passer. Last season, he averaged four assists per game, which he added is the “most underrated” part of what he brings to the table.

The addition of another top-150 national prospect to the fold certainly boosts the recruiting class that coach Brad Brownell and staff have put together in this recruiting cycle. Godfrey joins Wiggins, who some recruiting services also view as a top-150 player, and Gibson, who could very well be in that conversation by the end of his senior campaign.

In any event, the Tigers have put together a really strong class and have one remaining open scholarship spot to fill.

