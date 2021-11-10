Swinney gives injury update on Uiagalelei

Football

By November 10, 2021 6:23 pm

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and how he is doing with his knee injury.

Swinney was asked how Uiagalelei has looked in practice this week after suffering the non-contact right knee injury in last Saturday’s win at Louisville.

“He looks good,” Swinney said. “Very stable. They’ve got him a special brace or whatever. But yeah, he looks good.”

After leaving in the second quarter with the injury, Uiagalelei returned on Clemson’s final possession of the first half and played the rest of the game, finishing 18-of-30 passing for a season-high 220 yards with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions for a season-high 143.6 pass efficiency rating.

