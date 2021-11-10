Swinney Wednesday Practice Report

November 10, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on his Tigers following Wednesday’s practice.

Swinney discussed how the players questionable due to injury are doing this week, what military appreciation day means to him and much more.

