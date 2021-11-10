What is Clemson's plan for personnel against UConn?

Everything about Clemson’s game against Connecticut this week screams blowout.

The Tigers might not be the College Football Playoff-bound team they’ve been in recent years, but with a largely salty defense and an offense that continues to make incremental improvement, Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) still has a shot at a 10-win season and, though perhaps less likely, another berth in the ACC championship game.

Meanwhile, UConn enters Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium as one of the most unstable programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision. In their second year as an FBS independent, the Huskies, who didn’t play a season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are 1-8 and haven’t won more than three games since 2015. They won six that season.

UConn won’t have its starting quarterback, Tyler Phommachanh (torn ACL), against Clemson, and the Huskies are also without a head coach. Randy Edsall stepped down one game into the season, forcing defensive coordinator Lou Spanos to take over as interim head coach.

Add it all up, and Clemson is a 40.5-point favorite over UConn, according to VegasInsider, despite not having scored more than 30 points against an FBS opponent all season. But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t want to hear it, particularly when it comes to the assumption the Tigers are going to be able to start clearing their bench early in the game.

“We’re not focused on any of that,” Swinney said. “We’re just focused on winning this game, getting out and playing well. That’s all we want to do. We want to play well. If we’re down or we’re up, you respond to those things as you get into a game situation. But we just want to play well.”

The Tigers have largely done that in winning four of their last five games. While the defense was gashed on the ground for most of Clemson’s win last week at Louisville, the Tigers still rank in the top x nationally in yards allowed and points allowed.

Meanwhile, the offense has come to life in recent weeks. Clemson is fresh off scoring a season-high 30 points against an FBS opponent. A week earlier, the Tigers cracked the 20-point mark in regulation for the first time all season against an FBS foe, Florida State. The offense put together a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of each to help Clemson pull out those wins.

The Tigers are dealing with some more injuries, including the sprained knee quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei suffered in the first half of last week’s game. But Uiagalelei, whom Swinney said has “looked good” after returning to practice Tuesday, and running back Kobe Pace (concussion protocol) are both expected to give it a go Saturday. Receiver Joseph Ngata (foot) will miss this week’s game while other players dealing with more minor injuries, including offensive lineman Will Putnam, could be gameday decisions.

But Swinney said the Tigers can’t afford to take anybody lightly given the way this season has unfolded.

“Yeah, I hope we play well and we get a chance to play (more) guys. That would be great,” Swinney said. “But every game for us has come down to the last play, so we don’t take anything for granted.”