Another week, another shakeup in the ACC Power Rankings

The ACC’s only undefeated team, Wake Forest, fell on the road in a non-conference matchup with North Carolina this past Saturday.
The loss all but ended the conference’s far-fetched dream of a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Each week The Clemson Insider ranks every team in the ACC 1-14 based off their performance from the previous week of competition.
- Wake Forest – The Demon Deacons suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday 58-55 at North Carolina. But the loss did not hurt Wake Forest’s chances to win the ACC Atlantic Division because it was a non-conference contest. Wake hosts NC State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Pittsburgh – The Panthers struggled early at Duke but found a way to bounce back and rolled the Blue Devils 54-29. Pitt hosts North Carolina on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
- NC State – The Wolfpack handled Florida State in Tallahassee as dozens of Seminoles missed the contest with the flue including quarterback Jordan Travis. NC State needs to beat the Demon Deacons on Saturday for a shot at the ACC Championship Game.
- Clemson – The Tigers found a way to win on the road at Louisville in a 30-24 victory over the Cardinals that featured another goal line stand. Clemson gets a reprieve as it hosts UConn on Saturday at noon.
- Virginia – The Cavaliers had an important week off to heal up ahead of a big matchup with ninth ranked Notre Dame. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong left his last outing with injured ribs and his status will not be revealed until kickoff at Scott Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- North Carolina – The Tar Heels showed up for their in-state matchup with Wake Forest and won 58-55 thanks to a stellar fourth quarter comeback. They hope to cash in on that momentum Thursday night at No. 21 Pittsburgh.
- Louisville – Louisville held its own against Clemson last weekend but came up short in the final minutes. Quarterback Malik Cunningham missed virtually the entire third quarter of the game. The Cardinals host Syracuse on Saturday at 12 p.m.
- Miami – The Hurricanes won their third straight game on Saturday 33-30 over Georgia Tech. Now Miami has a shot at the title game if Pitt and Virginia lose and it wins out. That chase continues on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Florida State in Tallahassee.
- Florida State – The Seminoles did the best they could in a 28-14 loss to NC State on Saturday. Florida State hopes to have more availability on Saturday as it hosts rival Miami at 3:30 p.m.
- Boston College – Phil Jurkovec returned to action after a long hiatus and led the Eagles to a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech. Boston College travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. staring down bowl eligibility.
- Syracuse – The Orange had the week off in preparation for Saturday’s test at Louisville. Syracuse could become bowl eligible with a win.
- Georgia Tech – The Yellow Jackets fell to Miami on Saturday and need to win out to make a bowl game, which includes Georgia. Things look bleak in Atlanta as they host Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
- Virginia Tech – The Hokies fell to 4-5 on Saturday after falling to Boston College on the road. Head coach Justin Fuente needs a win for any hope of keeping his job as they host Duke on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
- Duke – The Blue Devils put up a fight on Saturday as they scored 29 points against Pitt. Duke travels to Blacksburg, Va. to face the Hokies on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.