Big time quarterback prospect will be in Death Valley this weekend

This talented Peach State quarterback will be making his way back to Clemson this weekend.

Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) 2023 four-star Dylan Lonergan announced via social media Wednesday that he’ll be in attendance for Clemson’s game against UConn this weekend at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Lonergan (6-2, 215) is among the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 class. He ranks as the No. 6 signal-caller and No. 77 overall prospect in his respective class, per the 247Sports Composite.

This will be Lonergan’s first time back in Tiger Town after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer. Between quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and offensive analyst J.P. Losman, Clemson kept close attention to Lonergan while he camped.

Now, the Tigers will get to show him what a game-day experience is like in The Valley.

