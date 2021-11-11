Clemson 'the perfect fit' for talented new commit

Last night, R.J. Godfrey was still debating between Clemson and Ole Miss.

He woke up Wednesday morning and knew that Clemson was the best place for him to be. He got out of bed and told his parents. They were all for it.

Godfrey walked The Clemson Insider through his decision to commit to Clemson.

“It’s close to home,” Godfrey explained. “My family wants me to go there. My brother [Grant], he’s being recruited by Clemson football, so that would be great if we both team up one day.”

“I thought Clemson was the perfect fit for me in terms of environment, just being there and experiencing that family environment,” he added. “Also, from a basketball standpoint, I think Coach [Antonio Reynolds] Dean is going to heighten my potential, just like what he’s done, for example, Aamir Simms. Last year he really improved him as a player and I think he can do the same for me and get me to that next level.”

Godfrey touted the ability to play in the best basketball conference in America as a reason for choosing Clemson over schools like Ole Miss and Texas Tech. Clemson gets to face off against the likes of Virginia, Louisville, Duke, UNC and Florida State, so going up against those powerhouse schools at least once a season was intriguing to Godfrey.

“I just think Clemson was the perfect fit for me,” he continued. “I have a couple of friends on that team: Ian Schieffelin, can’t wait to work with him when I get there, and Chauncey [Wiggins] from Grayson and also Chase Hunter, a childhood friend. So, I can’t wait to get up there and work with them.”

Speaking of relationships and close connections, the bond Godfrey built with Clemson assistant Antonio Reynolds Dean was like no other on the recruiting trail. It played a big part in his decision to commit to Clemson.

“Coach Dean, I mean he’s probably the most chill and honest coach I’ve talked to yet,” Godfrey said. “He’s just straight up. He says things how it is. That’s what I really like about him. He’s also committed to getting players better too. I’ve seen that just from talking to Ian Schieffelin. He’s real committed to getting those players to the league and also winning a lot of games. I feel like he has a nice plan for me when I get there. His plan is already laid out for me right now. I’m excited to be working with him.”

Godfrey might not have met Dean if it wasn’t for his AAU coach Winfred Jordan, who is the head coach of Atlanta Xpress.

“He was the one who introduced me to Coach Dean, I would say about early March,” he said. “I know my AAU coach and Coach Dean are very close. They trust one another and I know Coach Winfred, he trusts Coach Dean to better me not just as a player, but as a person on and off the court. They’re real close now. I know Coach Dean has been working with Winfred since he was a teenager. I know they have a really, really tight relationship.”

Godfrey phoned Dean around 10 minutes prior to posting his decision on social media Wednesday.

His reaction?

“He just started freaking out,” Godfrey said. “He was in his office. I just told him, ‘Coach, I’m coming.’ He started yelling. He ran to the meeting room because they were having a meeting about film and he ran in there and I informed Coach [Brad] Brownell and said, ‘Coach, I’m coming. I’m gonna be a Tiger!’ Coach Brownell started jumping up and down, so that was real fun. And, Coach [Dick] Bender was real excited too. I just can’t wait to get up there.”

Godfrey plans to use his final official visit at Clemson.

“I can’t wait for that,” he added.

However, Godfrey doesn’t believe it’ll be anytime soon because of his high school basketball season schedule, and then Grant will be in Knoxville (TN.) next weekend for an unofficial at the University of Tennessee. He can’t get up to Tiger Town anytime soon, but he’s looking forward to it nonetheless.

R.J. went into detail about what it would mean to join forces with Grant at the next level. Though, he’s going to let his younger brother make his own eventual decision and will be happy for him whether he goes all the way across the country or right down the street at Clemson’s football complex.

“That would mean a lot because he’s basically my twin brother, we’re 13 months apart,” he said. “That’s the guy I have the best relationship in this world with. That would mean a lot to me and my family. Both [Godfrey] boys being close to home, an hour and 20 minutes from home, I think that would be very impactful to college sports if me and him went to Clemson together.”

Once R.J. arrives on campus, what can Clemson fans expect out of him?

“A lot of excitement,” Godfrey said. “I’m a very fun player to watch. A lot of huge blocked shots from me. I’m a pretty elite rim protector, like [Tuesday] night in the first four minutes, I had four blocks. So, just expect a lot of big-time defensive plays and a lot of nice highlight dunks too. And, I bring the energy. I wouldn’t say I’m the most energetic person on the court, but I make highlight plays and I love getting the crowd involved and getting the crowd loud and stuff. Probably, a lot of energy and I would say I’m a decent winner too. Expect a lot of improvement from not just me, but just the team and a lot of energy too. I just can’t wait to get to Clemson next summer.”

A correct characterization of Godfrey’s game is that he’s a versatile playmaker, who also has elite athleticism. He can switch 1-5 on defense and also play 1-4 on offense. Godfrey is also an above-average passer. Last season, he averaged four assists per game, which he added is the “most underrated” part of what he brings to the table.

The main thing Clemson stressed to Godfrey throughout its recruiting pitch is that he can come in and play right away. According to Godfrey, the Tigers believe his body is already at an NBA level. They think he has the body and the skills to make an immediate impact at either the 3 or the 4.

