Former Clemson star expected to return to action on 'Thursday Night Football'

After missing multiple games with an injury, it looks like a former Clemson star will return to action in the NFL on Thursday night.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is officially listed as questionable for the team’s “Thursday Night Football” game at the Miami Dolphins, though he is expected to play after moving really well as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Watkins has missed the last three games after injuring a thigh in Week 5. In his first season with Baltimore, the former Clemson All-American has 18 catches for 292 yards in five games.

The game between the AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) and the Dolphins (2-7) kicks off at 8:20 p.m. and will be televised on FOX/NFL Network.

