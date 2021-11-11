Renfrow reflects on 'unbelievable' game-winning TD vs. Bama

Hunter Renfrow grew up a Clemson fan. So when the Socastee native caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to send the Tigers past Alabama in the 2016 national championship game, it was certainly a dream come true for him.

Renfrow was a guest on the Harvester Sports Podcast this week and reflected on the 2-yard touchdown reception that came with one second left, giving Clemson a 35-31 win over the Crimson Tide and delivering the Tigers their first national title since 1981.

A former walk-on, Renfrow recounted his memories from that special night of Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

“For me, I was always a Clemson fan,” said Renfrow, now in his third NFL season with the Raiders. “My mom went there, my grandad went there. I had a bunch of family members that went to Clemson. So, playing in the front yard, growing up … My dad was a high school coach. I had always envisioned getting out there with three seconds left on the basketball court, hitting the game-winning shot in the national championship or NBA championship, whatever it is.

“So, growing up a Clemson fan, I just dreamed about being able to do that one day and doing it for Clemson. So, starting out as a walk-on and being on scout team and playing against those guys every day really gave me confidence to be able to go out there and do that. So, whenever we won the national championship in 2016 and I was a part of it, I can remember after the game, just standing there and basically in awe. I just looked around and was just like, ‘This is unbelievable. This is a dream come true.’ This is what you tell people about, achieving your dreams and stuff like that. So, it was unbelievable for me.”

You can watch Renfrow talk about his game-winner in the natty beginning around the 2:55 mark of the following video:

