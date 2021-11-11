Where is Booth on Mel Kiper's latest 2022 NFL Draft Big Board?

This week, ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his new Big Board rankings (subscription required) with his updated top 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft as well as his best players by position.

While no Clemson players cracked Kiper’s top 25 prospects, he did rank junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. as his No. 6 cornerback behind (from 1-5, respectively) Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU, Kaiir Elam of Florida, Roger McCreary of Auburn, Storm Duck of North Carolina and Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati.

In eight games this season (eight starts), Booth has tallied 35 total tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Booth recorded five tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup vs. Georgia, sharing team defensive player of the week honors. He broke up a pass vs. SC State and was credited with six tackles vs. Georgia Tech.

The Dacula, Ga., native added another six tackles at NC State, then recorded nine tackles (one for loss) vs. Boston College, sharing team defensive player of the game honors. He made four tackles at No. 23 Pitt, had one tackle vs. Florida State and made four tackles (one for loss) prior to exiting early with an injury in last week’s game at Louisville.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

