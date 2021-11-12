Clemson visitor's dad enjoying visit

The Clemson Insider previously reported that Clemson men’s basketball would have an unofficial visitor on its hands this weekend.

James Madison Memorial (Madison, WI.) 2023 point guard Braylen Blue is on campus from Nov. 12-14. Blue arrived on campus this morning and will be in attendance for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Wofford at 7 p.m.

Since this past summer, June to be exact, Blue has taken visits to Missouri, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Oral Roberts, Stanford, Santa Clar, Cal, Pepperdine, UIC, Columbia, Yale and St. John’s.

Clemson is the final visit for the 6-foot-4 point guard out of the Badger State, then it’s off to the start of his junior campaign at James Madison Memorial.

Blue’s dad reacted to the start of the visit on social media Friday afternoon, prior to the start of tonight’s game, which you can see below. It’s likely that Blue will also be in attendance for Clemson football’s game against UConn tomorrow afternoon at Memorial Stadium at 12 p.m.