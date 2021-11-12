Priority offensive lineman talks the latest on Clemson

Joshua Miller provided the latest on his current recruitment in a recent conversation with The Clemson Insider.

The class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman out of Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Va.) included Clemson in his top-5 schools, along with Penn State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

“Definitely the relationship I have with the coaches,” Miller said when asked why Clemson is a finalist in his recruitment. “Just how the coaches are always checking in on me, checking on my family. That was a big part. Just the program itself, even though they started off the season kind of shaky, but they fixing all the little stuff. Everything is coming back to how Clemson used to be. I’m focusing on the future with them, watching how everything will carry out.”

Miller has talked time and time again about his relationship with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Though, he spent a good portion of his time with offensive analyst Thomas Austin during his return visit to The Valley last month. Miller took an unofficial game day visit for Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“Me and Coach Austin, we actually have a great relationship,” Miller said. “He also has a great relationship with my mom. Coach Austin, he’s just a real down-to-earth dude. It’s always nothing but smiles and good vibes around Coach Austin. Anytime we’re around him, we’re just kickin’ it, having a good time, laughing and joking, just enjoying each other’s company.”

While Miller made sure to differentiate Caldwell and Austin’s personalities, he can see the similarities in their coaching style, he said.

Circling back around to his recruitment, when it’s time to make that fateful decision, what does Miller think it’s ultimately going to come down to?

“The relationship with the coaches, not just for me, but for my family,” he said. “Definitely location. The fanbase will play a part in it, but I’m really just focused on my academics and just what’s gonna get me on the path I’m trying to go.”

As far as a future commitment is concerned, Miller doesn’t have a certain date set just yet. He was thinking about committing on his birthday, March 22, but official visits for rising seniors don’t open up until April 1.

Miller indicated that anywhere between March-May 2022 is when he’ll commit. He said that he “most definitely” wants to decide before the start of his senior campaign.

He’ll be in Happy Valley this weekend and plans on being in attendance for Clemson’s regular-season finale, though he’ll be at Williams-Brice Stadium as a guest of South Carolina. The Gamecocks are the only program that Miller is currently considering outside of his top-5.

