Taylor's Take: Family reunion for the Phommachanh brothers as Clemson takes on UConn

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh will be all smiles on Saturday as he’s been looking forward to this weekend’s game all season.

UConn’s visit to Memorial Stadium on Saturday will double as a reunion for Phommachanh, whose brother, Tyler, is a quarterback for the Huskies.

In her “Taylor’s Take” feature, The Clemson Insider’s Taylor Farmer previews what will be a family reunion for the Phommachanh brothers on Saturday:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks