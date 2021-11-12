Taylor's Take: Family reunion for the Phommachanh brothers as Clemson takes on UConn

By , November 12, 2021 10:07 am

By and |

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh will be all smiles on Saturday as he’s been looking forward to this weekend’s game all season.

UConn’s visit to Memorial Stadium on Saturday will double as a reunion for Phommachanh, whose brother, Tyler, is a quarterback for the Huskies.

In her “Taylor’s Take” feature, The Clemson Insider’s Taylor Farmer previews what will be a family reunion for the Phommachanh brothers on Saturday:

