TCI Preview & Predictions: UConn at Clemson

TCI Preview & Predictions: UConn at Clemson

Football

TCI Preview & Predictions: UConn at Clemson

By November 12, 2021 11:15 am

By |

Clemson battles UConn Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as the Tigers celebrate Military Appreciation Day.

What should we expect from Clemson? How long will the starters play?  These answers and this week’s predictions in this week’s edition.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson will be looking for its fifth win in six games Saturday when the Tigers step out of ACC play for its first-ever matchup with Connecticut at Memorial Stadium. So what does Clemson need to do to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home