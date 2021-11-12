TCI Preview & Predictions: UConn at Clemson

Clemson battles UConn Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as the Tigers celebrate Military Appreciation Day.
What should we expect from Clemson? How long will the starters play? These answers and this week’s predictions in this week’s edition.
Clemson battles UConn Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as the Tigers celebrate Military Appreciation Day.
What should we expect from Clemson? How long will the starters play? These answers and this week’s predictions in this week’s edition.
Clemson’s threads will have a different look to them this weekend. When the Tigers square off against UConn on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, they’ll be wearing their all-purple uniforms for the first (…)
Whether you’re talking about football or basketball, this class of 2024 prospects is a name worth knowing. The Clemson Insider caught Webb School (Knoxville, TN.) ATH Brandon Winton, Jr., who was (…)
Clemson will be looking for its fifth win in six games Saturday when the Tigers step out of ACC play for its first-ever matchup with Connecticut at Memorial Stadium. So what does Clemson need to do to (…)
Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh will be all smiles on Saturday as he’s been looking forward to this weekend’s game all season. UConn’s visit to Memorial Stadium on Saturday will double as a (…)
Joshua Miller provided the latest on his current recruitment in a recent conversation with The Clemson Insider. The class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman out of Life Christian Academy (Colonial (…)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played at Fresno State from 2009-13, but if he could do it all over again, he might want to go back and play for Dabo Swinney. Carr and Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow (…)
Two weeks ago, a talented young local quarterback made the short trip to Clemson for an unofficial game visit. Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) 2025 signal-caller Gavin Owens was on campus to take in the (…)
This week, ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his new Big Board rankings (subscription required) with his updated top 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft as well as his best players by (…)
Clemson has been fortunate in recent years with the luxury of getting plenty of players snaps to build depth in the present and experience for the future. The Tigers have always played a lot of players during (…)
The ACC’s only undefeated team, Wake Forest, fell on the road in a non-conference matchup with North Carolina this past Saturday. The loss all but ended the conference’s far-fetched dream of a trip to (…)