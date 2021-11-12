Top Volunteer State athlete: Clemson is 'my dream school'

Whether you’re talking about football or basketball, this class of 2024 prospects is a name worth knowing.

The Clemson Insider caught Webb School (Knoxville, TN.) ATH Brandon Winton, Jr., who was on campus for a game day visit last weekend. Winton was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium.

Winton detailed his first game day experience in Death Valley with TCI.

“It was super good,” he said. “I mean, it was a crazy atmosphere. The coaches were super good to me. Everything just went really well.”

What was the highlight of Winton’s experience in Tiger Town?

“Probably when I got to meet Coach Dabo [Swinney] and Mrs. Swinney,” he added.

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been Winton’s main recruiter so far. They’re still in the beginning stages of their relationship, but it’s clear that Grisham has already made an impression on The Volunteer State native.

“It was real good,” Winton said. “He was basically just letting me know that he’s really interested in me right now. I’m young. I just got to get better and I have a lot of time to get better. It’s gonna be a process with them and me and us just building that relationship. Basically, they just were like ‘Keep grinding and keep staying in touch,’ and they’re gonna keep going with me.”

Winton likes how Clemson rotates its receivers. He likes how the Tigers are willing to throw everybody in the mix at wide receiver if they need to. It also means a lot to him to be recruited by WRU.

“That’s my dream school,” he said of Clemson. “So that’s big, first and foremost, and just the receivers they’ve had in the past and how they succeed there. They’re big on getting receivers to the league, to the next level. That’s real big.”

The eventual four-star prospect currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Boston College, Pitt and Tennessee

Winton doesn’t know whether he will play football or basketball at the next level. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is along for the ride and has 2.5 more years of high school before he has to ultimately decide between the two.

“I feel like I’m a good team player,” Winton said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m gonna get after it. And I’m just gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win.

