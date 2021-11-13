Another major injury for Clemson

Another major injury for Clemson

By November 13, 2021 2:11 pm

Clemson was delivered another blow as the injuries continue to pile up.

After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UConn, Justyn Ross limped off the field injured. The redshirt junior wide receiver did not return.

Instead, he was on the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches, while sporting a boot on his injured left foot.

It’s yet another injury for the talented wideout. As of Saturday, Ross has 46 receptions with 514 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions on the season.

