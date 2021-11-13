Clemson extends new class of 2022 offer

Clemson extends new class of 2022 offer

Recruiting

Clemson extends new class of 2022 offer

By November 13, 2021 7:58 pm

By |

Clemson has extended a new offer to a standout prospect in the class of 2022.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star athlete Wade Woodaz announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Saturday evening. The Tigers offered him as a linebacker.

Woodaz (6-3, 205) was among the visitors Clemson played host to for Saturday’s game against UConn at Death Valley.

The Tigers join Louisville, Utah, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, TCU, Vanderbilt, Washington State, West Virginia and many others on his list of more than two dozen offers.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the injury that star wide receiver Justyn Ross suffered during the game. After catching a (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson started slow before breezing past Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-3 overall on the season. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward deciding the outcome, a (…)

reply
7hr

Clemson was delivered another blow as the injuries continue to pile up. After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UConn, Justyn Ross limped off the field injured. The (…)

7hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh at halftime of Saturday’s game against UConn at Memorial Stadium. Swinney said during his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home