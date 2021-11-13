Clemson extends new class of 2022 offer

Clemson has extended a new offer to a standout prospect in the class of 2022.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star athlete Wade Woodaz announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Saturday evening. The Tigers offered him as a linebacker.

Woodaz (6-3, 205) was among the visitors Clemson played host to for Saturday’s game against UConn at Death Valley.

The Tigers join Louisville, Utah, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, TCU, Vanderbilt, Washington State, West Virginia and many others on his list of more than two dozen offers.

