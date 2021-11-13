Clemson's championship-caliber D posts another shutout

Clemson’s championship-caliber defense posted another dominant performance in Saturday’s game against UConn as the Tigers defeated the Huskies, 44-7, on Military Appreciation Day at Death Valley.

Clemson (7-3) entered the contest with a defense ranking second in the ACC and tied for seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 16.2 points per game, and the Tigers shut out the Huskies’ offense.

UConn (1-9) did not score an offensive touchdown Saturday, with its only touchdown coming on a 99-yard kickoff return by Brian Brewton on the game’s opening kickoff.

It was the fourth time this season that Clemson’s defense did not allow an offensive touchdown, the second-most of any school nationally.

The Tigers held the Huskies to just 99 total yards, including negative-17 rushing yards — tied for Clemson’s fifth-fewest allowed in school history.

UConn managed only six first downs, went 0-for-14 on third downs and 0-for-4 fourth downs while averaging 1.7 yards per play on 58 total plays.

Clemson also tallied six sacks from six different players and three more tackles for loss while forcing two turnovers. Cornerback Mario Goodrich recorded his first interception of the season in the second quarter, then fellow corner Sheridan Jones notched his first pick of the 2021 campaign in the third frame.

UConn starting quarterback Jack Zergiotis finished 9-of-21 passing for 90 yards and the pair of interceptions. Nate Carter was UConn’s leading rusher with 19 yards on five carries.

Defensively, Clemson was led by sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy, who registered 1.5 sacks to go with a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Linebacker Trenton Simpson, defensive end K.J. Henry, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and defensive tackle Tyler Davis were each credited with one sack, while defensive tackle Tre Williams was credited with a half sack.

Talk about an athletic play from @SJones6_‼️ 📺ACCN pic.twitter.com/mwQ5aC02rW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2021

