Dacari Collins takes advantage of opportunity out wide with career day

Beaux Collins got his chance to shine last week. On Saturday, it was Clemson’s other receiver with the same last name that got an opportunity.

He didn’t let it go to waste.

Dacari Collins got in on the action out wide in his most extended playing time of the season and turned it into a career day. Dacari led the Tigers in receptions (6) and yards (97) in their 44-7 win over Connecticut at Memorial Stadium, both season-highs for the true freshman.

He was also the most targeted receiver for D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh with 13 passes thrown his way. Clemson needed it on a day when the depth at that position was further depleted.

“Dacari is really starting to come on,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s kind of growing into it, which is great. … I thought he stepped in and did a great job for us.”

Beaux and Dacari each saw their roles increase in the Tigers’ win at Louisville last week. Beaux had his own career day out of the slot against the Cardinals, and Dacari got more reps than anticipated when Joseph Ngata left in the second half with a foot injury that will keep him out at least a couple of weeks.

Ngata’s injury meant more snaps on the outside for Justyn Ross, who’s played primarily in the slot this season, but Ross was injured late in the first quarter against UConn. He went out with a lower leg injury after being tackled at the tail end of his third and final reception and didn’t return.

It wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing performance for the offense, particularly Uiagalelei, who completed just 21 of 44 passes with a touchdown and an interception in less than three quarters. The Tigers also averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, but Dacari, who had just two catches coming in, provided the offense with some explosion.

He hauled in a 23-yard grab to keep the offense on the field during the Tigers’ first touchdown drive late in the first quarter. With Clemson driving again early in the second quarter, Phommachanh came in the game with the Tigers on UConn’s side of midfield and targeted a one-on-one matchup for Dacari, who adjusted to the back-shoulder throw and came down with a 33-yard reception to set up another touchdown.

“I think his confidence has really, really grown. A game like today is going to do that kid great wonders,” Swinney said. “I thought the way he played last week was a spark for us. Just played though. Played competitive. Played fast. And you see that in practice, so it’s good to see him take it to the game field.”

Clemson’s offense continued to try to use the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder’s size and length to its advantage. Uiagalelei again looked for Dacari in the red zone on the Tigers’ first possession of the third quarter, lofting a pass in his direction near the goal line. Dacari drew a pass-interference penalty after being shoved out of bounds, and Phil Mafah punched it in from 2 yards out on the next play to give Clemson a 37-7 lead.

Dacari didn’t play much after that as the Tigers emptied their bench in the lopsided victory, but it was enough to provide another glimpse into the future out wide for the Tigers.

“Fall in love with the process,” Dacari said. “Coach Swinney is big on trusting the process, and just be patient. That’s what I’ve been doing is working, and I’m just going to continue to work and get better.”

