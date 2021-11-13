Injury update on Phommachanh

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh at halftime of Saturday’s game against UConn at Memorial Stadium.

Swinney said during his halftime interview on the ACC Network that Phommachanh banged up his shoulder and can’t throw.

“Taisun couldn’t go back in,” Swinney said. “He banged up his shoulder and said he couldn’t throw. So, we couldn’t put him in there.”

Phommachanh played one series and completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards, while rushing three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks