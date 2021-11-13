Injury update on Phommachanh

Injury update on Phommachanh

Football

Injury update on Phommachanh

By November 13, 2021 2:04 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh at halftime of Saturday’s game against UConn at Memorial Stadium.

Swinney said during his halftime interview on the ACC Network that Phommachanh banged up his shoulder and can’t throw.

“Taisun couldn’t go back in,” Swinney said. “He banged up his shoulder and said he couldn’t throw. So, we couldn’t put him in there.”

Phommachanh played one series and completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards, while rushing three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

8m

Clemson started slow before breezing past Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-3 overall on the season. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward deciding the outcome, a (…)

1hr

Clemson was delivered another blow as the injuries continue to pile up. After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UConn, Justyn Ross limped off the field injured. The (…)

2hr

After giving up a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown to start things off, Clemson answered with a field goal. Down 7-3, the Tigers looked to be settling for another field goal. Instead, Clemson had a trick up (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home