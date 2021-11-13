Multiple starters unavailable for UConn game

Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against UConn, including two starters.

Offensive lineman Will Putnam, cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr. and safety Jalyn Phillips are among players that began the week on the depth chart that will not be available because of injuries, COVID-19 protocols or other undisclosed reasons.

The absence of Putnam, who will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury, isn’t a surprise. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said early in the week that Putnam likely would not play. It puts Mason Trotter in line for his second straight start at right guard.

Clemson is likely being cautious with Booth after he suffered a “stinger” in the team’s 30-24 win over Louisville last Saturday.

