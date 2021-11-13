Phommachanh provides spark for Clemson offense, extends lead

Football

November 13, 2021

Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh entered Saturday’s game against UConn on the Tigers’ third possession and provided a spark for the offense.

Phommachanh scored on a 3-yard touchdown run at the 14:31 mark of the second quarter, extending Clemson’s lead to 17-7.

The touchdown run capped a six-play, 66-yard drive that took just 1:51. Phommachanh set up his own score on the previous play with a 33-yard completion to Dacari Collins to the UConn 3-yard line.

It was the lone pass attempt on the drive for Phommachanh, who carried three times for 16 yards and the score.

