Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. UConn Game

It’s a big recruiting weekend in Tiger Town as Clemson is playing host to a bunch of official visitors, including most of the 2022 commits, and some other unofficial visitors for this weekend’s game against UConn at Death Valley.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of some of the recruits on campus for the game: LINK.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks