Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. UConn Game

By November 13, 2021 1:00 pm

It’s a big recruiting weekend in Tiger Town as Clemson is playing host to a bunch of official visitors, including most of the 2022 commits, and some other unofficial visitors for this weekend’s game against UConn at Death Valley.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of some of the recruits on campus for the game: LINK.

