Rising local athlete ‘enjoyed everything’ about Clemson visit

A local athlete whose stock is on the rise left Clemson highly impressed after his first recruiting trip to Tiger Town two weekends ago.

Greenville High School’s Mazeo Bennett, a speedy and explosive wide receiver/defensive back in the 2024 class, attended the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over Florida State at Death Valley on Oct. 30 as an unofficial visitor.

“I enjoyed everything about the visit!” Bennett told The Clemson Insider. “The fans, and the tradition they are built on is what really stood out to me!”

Through nine games as a sophomore this season, according to MaxPreps, Bennett registered 17 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns to go with a couple of interceptions.

Coastal Carolina gave Bennett his first offer in June. South Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia Tech all extended offers last month, while Clemson is another school that has been showing interest in the rising recruit.

Bennett spent time during the visit with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and safeties coach Mickey Conn, as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and Bennett believes the Tigers are looking at him as both a receiver and DB.

“I spoke a lot with Coach Grisham and some with Coach Conn,” Bennett said. “But mainly Coach Grisham was telling me to be patient, and continue to grind! He said they do their due diligence when they are recruiting and that process takes time!”

“I think they are recruiting me as both… I don’t know the specifics,” Bennett added. “But I also talked to Coach Venables.”

Bennett has traveled throughout this season to see games at all the schools that have offered him, along with App State, Notre Dame and Clemson. He has his eye on returning to Clemson for another visit at some point moving forward.

“I definitely wouldn’t mind taking another trip back to Tiger Town,” he said. “I hope to make it to another game or visit back during the offseason.”

Bennett is teammates at Greenville High with two class of 2022 Clemson commits – offensive lineman Collin Sadler and tight end Josh Sapp.

Considering that Bennett is good buddies with both of those future Tigers, and the fact that Clemson is so close to home, an offer from the program would certainly have a big impact on Bennett’s recruitment should he receive an offer down the road.

Right now, though, Bennett is just focused on putting his head down, working hard, and showing the Tigers and other college football programs what he can do as a player.

“I don’t really want to boost my confidence when it comes to getting an offer from Clemson by saying this or saying that… but I know what I can control, which is grinding my butt off day in and day out – for not only Clemson to see but for the whole country!” Bennett said. “An offer from Clemson would weigh heavy, especially with two of my close teammates committed and it being my hometown school!”

Bennett has a tie to the ACC team that Clemson beat last week, as his brother, Zykiesis Cannon, was a defensive back at Louisville from 2014-17.

