Swinney comments on Ross' injury

By November 13, 2021 4:54 pm

Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the injury that star wide receiver Justyn Ross suffered during the game.

After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter, Ross limped off the field injured. The redshirt junior did not return. Instead, he was on the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches, while sporting a boot on his injured left foot.

“Some type of foot injury, so we’ll know where he is tomorrow,” Swinney told reporters.

Ross finished the game with three receptions for 40 yards on three targets.

Clemson started slow before breezing past Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-3 overall on the season.

After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter of Saturday's game against UConn, Justyn Ross limped off the field injured.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh at halftime of Saturday's game against UConn at Memorial Stadium.

After giving up a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown to start things off, Clemson answered with a field goal.

