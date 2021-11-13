Swinney comments on Ross' injury

Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the injury that star wide receiver Justyn Ross suffered during the game.

After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter, Ross limped off the field injured. The redshirt junior did not return. Instead, he was on the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches, while sporting a boot on his injured left foot.

“Some type of foot injury, so we’ll know where he is tomorrow,” Swinney told reporters.

Ross finished the game with three receptions for 40 yards on three targets.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks