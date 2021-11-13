Swinney postgame press conference report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his defense and some concerns about the play of D.J. Uiagalelei following the Tigers’ win over UConn.
Watch coach Swinney postgame press conference:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his defense and some concerns about the play of D.J. Uiagalelei following the Tigers’ win over UConn.
Watch coach Swinney postgame press conference:
Clemson’s championship-caliber defense posted another dominant performance in Saturday’s game against UConn as the Tigers defeated the Huskies, 44-7, on Military Appreciation Day at Death Valley. (…)
Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. Swinney said during his (…)
Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the injury that star wide receiver Justyn Ross suffered during the game. After catching a (…)
Clemson started slow before breezing past Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-3 overall on the season. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward deciding the outcome, a (…)
Clemson routed UConn in a lopsided 44-7 win on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. While the Tigers accounted for 476 yards of total offense, it was the defense that rose to the occasion. Granted the (…)
Clemson led UConn, 30-7, at halftime of Saturday’s game at Death Valley on Military Appreciation Day. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider of the first-half action: LINK. (…)
Clemson was delivered another blow as the injuries continue to pile up. After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UConn, Justyn Ross limped off the field injured. The (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh at halftime of Saturday’s game against UConn at Memorial Stadium. Swinney said during his (…)
Clemson heads into the break holding onto a commanding 30-7 lead, but it certainly wasn’t all pretty. The Tigers punted just once in the first half, but an offense that had taken a step forward took a (…)
It’s a big recruiting weekend in Tiger Town as Clemson is playing host to a bunch of official visitors, including most of the 2022 commits, and some other unofficial visitors for this weekend’s game against (…)