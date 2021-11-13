Swinney postgame press conference report

Football

November 13, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his defense and some concerns about the play of D.J. Uiagalelei following the Tigers’ win over UConn.

Watch coach Swinney postgame press conference:

Home