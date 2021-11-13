TCI Game Day: UConn at Clemson

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in the real Death Valley where UConn visits Clemson.

The Tigers celebrate Military Appreciation Day as they look to extend their home winning streak.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 12:00 PM



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

2021 Record: Clemson 6-3, UConn 1-8

ACC Record: Clemson 5-2

Series History: First Meeting

CLEMSON HOSTS UCONN SATURDAY ON MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

Following seven consecutive conference games since mid-September, Clemson will return home this week for a non-conference contest against UConn on Saturday, Nov. 13. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium for the game

designated as Clemson’s annual Military Appreciation Day is scheduled for noon ET.

Clemson secured a win against Louisville last week thanks to a goal-line stand by a Tiger defense that faced first-and-goal from its own two-yard line with 1:18 to play. Clemson has been one of the nation’s top redzone defenses in 2021, allowing teams to score points on only 59.1 percent of red-zone drives this season, the third-best mark in the nation. Clemson has allowed

touchdowns on only a remarkable 27.3 percent of opponents’ red-zone drives, second-best in the nation behind only No. 1 Georgia (25.0).

Clemson has recorded fourth-quarter comebacks in each of its last two games, overcoming a three-point deficit with three minutes to play in a 10-point win against Florida State and overcoming a seven-point deficit in a six-point win at Louisville. The games represent the first time Clemson has won consecutive games with fourth-quarter comebacks under Dabo Swinney.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson and UConn meeting in football for the first time in history.

– Clemson facing an opponent for the first time in school history for the fourth time in the last five years, including series-opening wins against Kent State (2017), Georgia Southern (2018) and Charlotte (2019).

– Clemson facing its 106th different opponent in program history. Clemson is 63-38-4 all-time in its first meeting with its 105 existing opponents, including a 14-1 mark in first meetings since 2003. Clemson has won 16 of its last 18 games when making its all-time debut against a new opponent.

– Clemson attempting to win its 33rd consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak). Of the 132 players on Clemson’s 2021 roster, 127 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Five sixth-year “super seniors” on Clemson’s 2021 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

– Clemson (32) attempting to tie 1900-03 Harvard, 1901-06 Nebraska and 1995-2000 Marshall (33 each) for the 15th-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

– Clemson attempting to win a 24th consecutive non-conference home game. Clemson’s active 23-game non-conference winning streak at home is the longest such winning streak in program history. Clemson’s last home loss in non-conference play was in 2012.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 30-6-2 against FBS independents since the NCAA split Division I into the divisions now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision in 1978.

– Clemson attempting to win a 13th straight game against FBS independents dating to 1988. Note: Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame in 2020 came during

Notre Dame’s lone year of ACC membership.

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

Clemson, formally founded as Clemson Agricultural College in November 1889, was originally a military school, reflecting a belief at the time that a military atmosphere produced the highest academic excellence.

Beginning with the first graduating class of 1896, more than 10,000 Clemson men and women have served in the armed forces. Throughout the decades, Clemson’s military heritage has remained, even as the university transitioned

to a coeducational civilian institution in 1955.

Saturday’s game against UConn will be Clemson’s 28th Military Appreciation Day. The history of the special day dates to 1994 when Clemson had a special flyover for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Nov. 12, just one day after Veterans Day. The flyover of four F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base during pregame was the highlight of the celebration that day.

Clemson has celebrated its military history every year since during games held in November or when Clemson plays host to a school with its own military heritage. Clemson has a 23-4 record in the previous 27 Military

Appreciation Day games. The Tigers have won 13 such games in a row.

SERIES HISTORY VS. UCONN

As an homage to legendary NFL broadcaster and noted master of understatement Ray Scott, former Dallas Stars broadcaster Ralph Strangis used to often go to commercial breaks by proclaiming in scoreless games, “The score? There is no score.”

The series history of Clemson and UConn? There is no series history of Clemson and UConn.

Those wishing to gain insight into the full series history of contests between Clemson and UConn will be able to witness it in person on Saturday, as the contest will represent the schools’ first all-time meeting.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 49, UConn 6

Sam – Clemson 44, UConn 9

Davis – Clemson 38, UConn 10

Gavin – Clemson 42, UConn 6